Hyderabad: GHMC racing against time to complete monsoon works

Hyderabad: As part of major effort to tackle threat of flooding near the Bahadurpura nala towards Kishanbagh in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, monsoon works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are underway at a brisk pace. They are to be completed in June.

The GHMC initiated the SNDP works in advance to tackle the flood issue during the monsoon. Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan, along with GHMC SNDP officials, inspected the SNDP works in Bahadurpura. He discussed the development of nalas in the constituency.

The works include nala widening at Bahadurpura Crossroads, costing Rs 7.8 crore, box-type drain in Mecca Colony and Chandulal Baradari in the Bahadurpura constituency.

Local residents say during the monsoon they faced the risk of staying in the area as for the last two years there was huge inundation of Mecca Colony. Many buildings were vacant, specially the ground floors," says Mohd Ishaq of Mecca Colony.

"The extension of nala with box drain work is on. The retaining wall has also been completed. We hope that now there will not be any overflow and flooding in the area", residents hoped.

Khan said concerted efforts are on to speed up the works, with corporators, along with the GHMC officials, regularly monitoring them to make sure there is a free flow of rainwater during the monsoon."

According to Kishanbagh corporator Khaja Mubasheeruddin Hussaini, due to rapid urbanisation, nalas in many localities in the constituency got shrunk. There was a need to strengthen the structures.

"The SNDP will primarily study and work for development of nalas and storm water drains in Karwan. It will develop and maintain a comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system. The SNDP will also identify narrow points, encroachments on nalas, and other aspects," he said.

The corporator stated that during the last few years heavy rain lashed the city resulting in flooding of several localities, including Mecca Colony, Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Falaknuma, like never before. The widened and strengthened nalas will ensure that there is no flooding in the future.

In an effort to fix the city's drainage system, the GHMC's SNDP wing is developing and maintaining storm water drains and nala systems in city.