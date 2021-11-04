Hyderabad: GHMC razes illegal structures

Hyderabad: After tension prevailed for taking up demolition of illegal structures at Garden Towers in the First Lancer area, Humayun Nagar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities on Wednesday took police protection for executing the High Court order.

A resident welfare association of the area had approached the court to direct GHMC to remove illegal constructions of Jahangir of the First Lancer area, at Garden Towers. The civic body officials took up demolition on Tuesday. Tension prevailed after Jahangir set some material and a car on fire. He was taken into custody later. Later, the GHMC took up demolition with police protection.