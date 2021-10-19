Hyderabad: GHMC reports 62 Covid infections

Hyderabad: Witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Dasara festival, the Telangana reported 208 cases and two deaths till Monday evening. Last week, Covid cases saw a sharp decline.

The huge gatherings during the festive season and an increase in the number of samples tested resulted in the spike of cases. With the new cases, the cumulative cases reached 6,69,163 and the fatality toll reached 3,940 in the State.

Further, 201 patients were recovered from the virus on Monday, with which the cumulative recovery number stood at 6,61,294 in Telangana.

Till Monday evening 45,418 tests were conducted and the test results of 1,361 samples are awaited. So far, the recovery rate touched 98.82% and the fatality rate is at 0.58%. GHMC reported 62 cases of the reported 208 new cases.