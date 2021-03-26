Hyderabad: GHMC reports a spike of 157 corona positive cases

As many as 157 coronavirus cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits out of the 518 cases reported across the state. With the fresh cases being registered on Friday, the total number of cases in the state touched 3,05,309. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,99,631 with the recovery of 204 persons in a single day. The fatality count also went up to 1,683 with the death of three persons in a single day.

At present, there are 3,995 active cases out of which 1,767 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 57,548 were conducted of which 518 turned positive and the reports of 894 are pending. So far, 99,03,125 tests were conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 157 from GHMC, 44 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 38 from Rangareddy, 29 from Nizamabad, 21 from Sangareddy, 20 from Mahabubnagar, 18 from Karimnagar, 15 from Nalgonda, 13 each from Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Jagtial, 11 from Mancherial, 9 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Adilabad, 8 each from Kamareddy, Khammam, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla, 7 each from Warangal Rural, Vikarabad, Siddipet and Peddapalli, 6 each from Jangaon and Medak, 5 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy, 4 from Mahabubabad, 3 each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet, 2 from Mulugu.