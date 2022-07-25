Hyderabad: GHMC resolves sewage overflowing issues

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note on the report published by The Hans India on July 18 (Overflowing sewage spells misery for residents of Maheshwaram), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) solved of sewage overflow issue in Mohammed Nagar and the residents appreciated the work carried out by the GHMC teams.

The GHMC teams visited the Mohammed Nagar area located close to the Hyderabad International Airport after a week. The civic body not only cleared the sewage water from roads but also took permanent measures to resolve the sewage overflowing issue in Mohammed Nagar.

The residents appreciated the GHMC teams as their area was one of the most ignored slums by the authorities. However, after the issue was reported by Hans the GHMC came to the rescue of residents from the sewage issue that was bothering the locals from the last several months.

Apart from removing wastage from manholes, the officials also ensured that safety grills were also installed in the manholes and nala works will be taken up in the area soon. As there are hundreds of manholes in the area the sewage lines were blocked due to the wastage which was not removed for several years. Finally, tonnes of wastage was removed by the GHMC from the manholes.