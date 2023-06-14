Hyderabad: GHMC rolls out Citizen’s Charter for speedy redressal of civic woes

Hyderabad: Citizens residing within the Greater Hyderabad limits now have the opportunity to report their concerns, such as pothole repairs, removal of roadside silt, and streetlight maintenance, at their nearest Ward Level Offices. The officials assigned to these wards are committed to promptly addressing these issues and ensuring resolution within a short timeframe of one to two days.

In tune with the State government’s decision to bring Municipal Corporation services closer to citizens through the introduction of ‘Ward Level Office’ administration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched an innovative initiative called the ‘Citizen’s Charter’. This initiative guarantees swift attention to citizen’s grievances, with a commitment to resolving them on the same day, within 24 or 48 hours, and other specified time frames.

The Citizen’s Charter offers 17 civic services to be provided at the Ward Level Offices by GHMC. The Charter will be implemented in all the newly announced Ward Offices which are scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday. The Charter ensures that civic issues and grievances raised by the people are addressed within a particular time limit while it also allows citizens to choose the services.

According to the GHMC, under the Charter, there are as many as 17 civic services, with specific time frames for each service. The Assistant Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Veterinary Field Assistants, Vikasam Resource Person and other officers will be responsible for adhering to the Citizen’s Charter.

Starting from June 16, Ward Offices will be operational, and citizens can approach the offices to ensure the resolution of their grievances from the Charter. The GHMC proposed the charter to ensure prompt resolution of civic grievances in all 150 Ward Offices.

A senior officer at GHMC said, “In the Charter, the civic services including filling potholes, replacing damaged or missing catch pits, removing accumulated roadside silt and repairing streetlights, anti-larval operations, fogging operations and removing of dead animals’ carcasses are to be addressed within 24 hours.”

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) collection from door-to-door and bulk waste generators and other commercial establishments would be solved on the same day. Moreover, the removal of water stagnation, clearing in stormwater drains, and clearing construction and debris waste issues from roads will be solved in 48 hours.

“The establishment and maintenance work for public toilets have been allotted a time frame of one month. Also, the services such as the pet dog licenses will be issued in seven days, identity cards for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens (Aasara and Vikasam) in 15 days,” said the official.

If grievances are not resolved within the prescribed time frame, higher officials will be contacted to address the issues.