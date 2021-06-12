Hyderabad: GHMC sets up special squad to crack whip on illegal structures

Adarsh Nagar: The State government constituted a 'Special Task Force' (STF) to implement the Telangana State Building Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) Rules, 2020 in GHMC limits and to initiate action against the illegal buildings, constructions and developments.

According to the official notification issued on Friday, the Town Planning Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been directed to carry out the action. The STF includes GHMC Zonal Commissioner as head of the special task force along with Superintendent Engineer as a member, DCP Law, and Order as a member and Deputy Commissioner as the nodal officer of the force.

The notification stated that the STF shall constitute the number of enforcement teams for taking up action on unlawful buildings, in respect of any complaint on unauthorized construction. The teams will be allotted on a random basis for verification of the complaint and initiation of action in case of violations such as taking up demolition or sealing of premises by conducting Panchanama.

The orders further stated that required vehicles, manpower, equipment for demolition of unauthorized construction or developments shall be provided to demolition squads. They shall also be provided with tabs and a camera to capture images and videos before and after demolitions, as evidence to defend in case of any future legal issues.

The STF shall receive complaints on unlawful structures manually and through the TSbPASS portal, grievances cell, mobile application, Twitter, and emails.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Zonal Commissioner has submitted proposals constituting enforcement teams in all six zones.