Hyderabad: GHMC slaps Rs 1 lakh penalty on Aurobindo Constructions

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) slapped a fine of one lakh rupees to Aurobindo Constructions on Monday for leaving the silt and sand on the main road at Khanamet in Madhapur.

After the accident of Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej, the civic body is cracking down on those who dump construction waste on roads.

According to the GHMC, the penalty was levied whereas it is found that silts and sand on road which creates inconvenience to the public and vehicular moment which is an offence under sections of HMC Act, 1955, therefore, exercising the powers under 674 of HMC act, the GHMC slapped fine on Aurobindo Constructions.