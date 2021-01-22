Hyderabad : GHMC special drive to make city beggar-free

Hyderabad : Taking note of the begging menace faced by pedestrians and commuters at signal crossings, GHMC has decided to launch a special drive to make the city beggar-free. As part of the drive those who are identified will be shifted to the GHMC shelter homes and will be trained for through skill development schemes to ensure they stand on their feet.

The decision was announced at a city co-ordination meeting which was attended by police, TSSPDCL, Metro Rail, HMDA and revenue department officials at the GHMC head office on Thursday. During the meeting, the GHMC commissioner, D S Lokesh kumar said that apart from the earlier initiatives, the identified beggars will not only shifted to the GHMC shelter homes, but they will be trained through the skill development schemes, so that they can earn on their own. He instructed the officials to gather the information of the beggars, who collect alms at road junctions and prayer halls.

Contractors to be pulled up

In connection with the repair of damaged roads and filling of potholes, the Commissioner instructed the officials to issue notices to the agencies if there was any lack of negligence on their part. The meeting also discussed implementation of the street vending policy in more effective manner. In this endeavour a committee will be formed with GHMC and Police departments.

In order to reduce the pedestrians accidents the police officials requested the Corporation to develop on priority footpaths, maintenance of existing ones, providing signboards, dividers and also to fill up pot holes for smoother ride of commuters.

They submitted a list of black spots to GHMC and also to provide facilities to provide for the establishment of 10,000 CC cameras in three phrases. Commissioner GHMC instructed the officials to speed up constructions of 30 foot over bridges and instructed the officials of HMWSSB, Metro Rail and electricity to make joint inspections for early completion of the FoBs.