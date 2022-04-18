Hyderabad: GHMC sprucing up Mir Alam Lake area on war-footing

Rajendranagar: Close on the heels of other projects scheduled to be inaugurated on April 19 in the South Zone, the Mir Alam Lake area is also being spruced up by the GHMC for the inauguration of the newly-installed water fountain.



According to officials, a slew of inaugurations is planned on April 19. They include inauguration of fountain at Mir Alam, newly-constructed Bahadurpura bridge, Mir Alam Mandi project, Pather Gatti police station and re-construction project of Mahboob Chowk Market, famously known as Murgi Chowk.

As part of the lake beautification project, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed a fountain at Mir Alam Lake, besides a cable bridge akin to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

To realise the same, the HMDA employed aquatic weed-harvesting machines to remove water hyacinth from the water body. Though the work to remove hyacinth continued for a year, it has not yet been completed even though the inauguration time has reached.

Just two days ahead of the inauguration, a team of officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Urban Biodiversity department was seen on Sunday decking up the area with a variety of saplings.

At least six to seven earth movers employed by the GHMC were seen ploughing the embankment area of the lake near the venue. Scores of labourers, employed by the department, were seen busy in planting saplings to improve the ambience.

However, stink from nearby sewage canal filled the air. The ambience was fully overpowered by the foul smell which emanates from the canal that carries filth from upward areas to the lake.