Hyderabad: GHMC summer camps a big draw for children

Hyderabad: The summer sporting camps have come as a whiff of fresh air for children across the city. The sports and arts camps conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) across all the zones has beenreceiving tremendous response and participation of children in sports and games.

With summer vacation in full swing, parents and kids are scouting for various summer camps, which can provide activities as per their interest. To cater to the increasing demand, the civic body has been fulfilling their interest by giving children variety of options ranging from regular favourite indoor and outdoor games also swimming, crafts, fitness among others.

GHMC started the summer camps for 6 years to 16 years children for 37 days in 44 sports across GHMC limits. For this, the corporation appointed 77 part time coaches, 712 honorarium coaches and is maintaining 521 playgrounds, 26 sports complexes, 12 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts, 11 skating rinks and 135 modern gym fitness centres across the city.

Each year, these camps have been receiving tremendous response. Last year around 40,000 children participated in different activities and with the same response, parents and kids have shown their interest this year too in these camps, said a senior officer at GHMC. “A nominal fee of Rs 50 is charged for cricket, tennis, badminton and a fee of Rs 10 is charged for other games,” added the officer.

More than 200 students are being trained in cricket in the Charminar and LB Nagar zone, 1,000 students are being taught karate and other fitness activities. In Serilingampally and Kukatpally zone, 120 students are being trained for javelin throw, high jump, and long jump. More than 600 students in the Khairtabad zone and 200 students in the Secunderabad zone are being trained in volleyball and other sports. Hockey, judo, cricket, basketball, archery, badminton, and boxing are some of the other sports that are being featured in the GHMC Summer Camp 2023 which will end on May 31.

The ongoing sports quiz competition which started on May 8 will end on May 13. On Friday, Sports quiz was conducted in six zones to develop sports knowledge among students. Corporator Bannala Geetha Praveen, Games Inspector Venkat Reddy gave away prizes to the winning students at LB Nagar Zone in Uppal Stadium.Moreover, the tournaments will be held from May 15 to May 19. Similarly, the closing ceremonies are scheduled from May 26 to May 31.