Hyderabad: GHMC summer camps to unleash sportsman spirit

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to build sportsmanship spirit and motivate children to develop skills by taking training for various sports activities during the summer camps to be conducted in the city at GHMC stadiums and grounds from April 25 to May 31.

The summer camps that have been not been held from two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. This year the GHMC aiming to train children in sports. With this all arrangements have been made to conduct summer camps at GHMC playgrounds across the city for children between the age of 6 and 16.

According to the official from the Sports wing of the GHMC, the training classes have been set up in 854 playgrounds and a total of 44 types of sports to be conducted. Those who wish to join the summer camp should register on the www.sports.ghmc.gov.in by paying nominal fee. For shuttle, badminton, roller skating, cricket, tennis the fee is Rs 50 and for other sports Rs 10 is only being charged by the GHMC.

All facilities have been provided in the playgrounds and sports complexes under GHMC limits.

The children will be trained under various sports games including archery, badminton, basketball, badminton, baseball, boxing, cricket, chess, cycling, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, karate, roller skating, softball, swimming, and other sports activities.

The preparations are in progress to launch the games in all zones of the GHMC by Mayor, Corporators and others.

The Mayor will be inaugurating the summer camp at Victory Playground in Khairatabad Zone on April 25, Quli Qutb Shah Stadium at Charminar Zone on April 26, PJR Chandanagar Sports Complex in Kukatpally, Maredpalli playground in Secunderabad Zone on April 27 and also at Uppal Stadium in LB Nagar Zone.

Further, the officials said that in order to invite large number of participants in the summer camps, the GHMC has set up sports material worth Rs 1.20 crore for 44 sports games. Moreover, candidates undergoing training in the camps will also be recognized and will be given full-fledge training in sports so that they can participate in tournaments organized at district, state, national and international levels.