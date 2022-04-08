Hyderabad: GHMC to crack down on illegal Haleem bhattis

Hyderabad: A large number of Haleem Bhattis (brick and mud ovens used for preparing Haleem) have been installed by many of the hoteliers in the city to sell the delicacy. However, a very few hotel owners know that they need to have permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for setting up the Bhatti as the GHMC allows Bhattis only at places where no inconvenience is caused to pedestrians, traffic and no risk of fire accidents.

In order to crackdown on such unauthorised Bhattis, the Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out inspections across the city and remove Haleem Bhattis which are set up violating the municipal rules and regulations.

The Corporation is going to take action against unauthorised Haleem Bhattis set up without permission or built within the hotel buildings or top floors. An inspection drive will be started by the Municipal officials along with food inspectors, officers of Vigilance and Enforcement from the Veterinary Department, Health and Sanitation officials soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC, Moosapet Circle K Ravi Kumar conducted a meeting with Haleem makers and vendors on safety measures and hygiene standards to be maintained. He also informed them about the periodical inspections to be conducted by the GHMC.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravi Kumar said that if any Haleem maker violates the GHMC rules or found not maintaining hygiene and not taking safety measures, the Corporation would penalise them besides removing the Bhatti. He further added that the Bhattis built on top floors of the hotel buildings would be razed immediately as the heat generated from it could damage the building walls.

He also cautioned the Municipal officials to take the issue seriously, as it could lead to serious accidents as seen in the case of City Light Hotel in Secunderabad a few years ago. A thorough inspection of the premises and the buildings have to be done and GHMC officials should ensure that such incidents are not repeated, he said.