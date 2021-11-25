Hyderabad: GHMC to light up dark streets in Karwan segment

Hyderabad: Many areas and stretches in Karwan constituency, which have been reeling under the darkness due to absence of streetlights, are going to get illuminated soon with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation getting ready to install the lights.



After receiving many complaints with regard to poor visibility and several road accidents due to absence of streetlights, the GHMC has taken a decision to install the streetlights soon. Subsequently, the civic body's Electrical Wing identified stretches sans streetlights in Tolichowki, Nanal Nagar, Langar Houz and Golconda areas and will take up the installation works soon.

Besides accidents on these routes, the residents also complained of theft of two-wheelers. "In these dark stretches, pedestrians as well as commuters find it difficult to pass and fear of being attacked by unknown miscreants," said Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

The MLA had earlier met GHMC officials and requested them to replace dysfunctional streetlights with the new ones, besides illuminating several dark stretches in the constituency.