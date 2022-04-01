Hyderabad: GHMC Town Planning revenue up 73% in FY22

Hyderabad: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in financial year 2021-22 sanctioned 17,572 building permissions and issued 1,550 of occupancy certificates. It received Rs.1,144.08 crore as revenue towards the building permission fee and charges, as against 11,538 building permissions, 1,574 occupancy certificates and Rs 661 crore collected in 2020-21. Thus, there was an increase of 73 per cent revenue over the previous year.

The Town Planning officials said in 2020-21, due to Covid pandemic, there was a decline in number of permissions. The government gave instalment facility for fee payment during the year. The shortage of construction labour during the lockdown and after that for some time resulted in reduction in building permissions.

However, in 2021-22, post-Covid, the real estate sector in Hyderabad fully recovered and showed considerable growth. With the construction of flyovers and development of link roads to ease traffic congestion, provision of clean drinking water to all citizens, continuous power supply and maintenance of law and order helped in attracting new commercial and residential projects in the city, said the GHMC officials.

Introduction of TSbPASS led to more simplification in the process like instant approvals and single window permissions, resulting in an increase in building permissions. According to officials, building permissions issued under TSbPASS are: 746 instant registration, 10,793 instant approvals, 6,033 single window and 1,550 occupancy certificates. A total of 17,572 building permissions were issued. Of them 83 were high-rise buildings, including different types of building permissions were issued. Permissions for 198 commercial buildings were approved, with 15 high-rises; permission was also given for 40 institutions, hospitals, seven high-rise institutions and hospitals. The department approved 17,334 residential building permissions, besides 61 high-rise residential buildings. During financial year 2021-22, five commercial and eight residential projects were approved with height of more than 30 floors. The maximum building height permitted so far in the GHMC area is with 128 mts (41 floors). Two multiplex proposals were sanctioned.