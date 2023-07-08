Hyderabad: GHMC wraps up SNDP nala works in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed nala works at Al-Jubail colony in Falaknuma. In addition, works related to the Falaknuma Rail over Bridge (ROB) have also been undertaken.

Residents of Al-Jubail colony can now expect relief from flooding during rains, as the GHMC has taken measures to prevent it. A retaining wall worth Rs 6 crore has been constructed in Falaknuma, and encroachments have been cleared to extend the nala.

During the 2020 Hyderabad floods, Al-Jubail colony experienced severe waterlogging for nearly 15 days due to the overflow of the open nala. The areas along the path from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge, including Al-Jubail colony, Hashamabad, Ali Nagar, and Ghazi-e-Millat Colony, were heavily affected.

The GHMC’s Town Planning wing identified and demolished 36 encroached structures along the nala stretch from Ali Nagar to Falaknuma bridge. They have also completed the construction of a retaining wall worth Rs 6 crore to prevent flooding and nala overflow.

“Now the nala has been extended and the retaining wall was also established. We residents hope that now there will not be an overflow of water and flooding in the area,” hoped Mohammed Ahmed, a resident.

Moreover, a joint inspection of works pertaining to FalaknumaRoB was held by the engineers of the South-Central Railway, GMHC, waterworks, and traffic police along with public representatives.

Bahadurpura MLA MohdMoazam Khan and AIMIM MLC Mirza RahmathBaig discussed in length the ongoing works of construction of a parallel bridge next to the existing RoB. The authorities had completed the reconstruction of the first phase of the bridge but works on the parallel bridge are pending.

The GHMC and railways have to do the work in coordination. The work on the tracks will be done by the railways and the remaining by the GHMC.

MLA Moazam Khan said that the inspection of the work was held to understand the ground realities in executing the works and facilitate coordination between different agencies involved in the project.

The authorities assured the MLA that the work would be expedited and completed by the end of the year.