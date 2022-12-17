Hyderabad: GHMC's special contribution for women empowerment

Hyderabad: It is not always about civic issues that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cares about as the civic body is also playing a crucial role in improving the lives of women from economically weaker sections as well. Coordinating with banks, the GHMC is helping Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for women to get loans at a lower interest rate.

According to GHMC, in order to create independent sources of income and to improve the living standards of women, they are providing all necessary facilities. Out of 4,846 colonies in the City, about 3,000 colonies have been given an opportunity for women of SHGs.

"In this financial year, the disbursement of loans targeted Rs 467.19 crore to Self Help Societies in six zones in GHMC's limits and so far, loans worth Rs 372.33 crore were sanctioned through banks to 4,890 Self-Help Groups," said a GHMC officer.

As per GHMC's data, in the LB Nagar zone, loans worth Rs 55.8 crore have been disbursed to 786 groups, in the Charminar zone, loans worth Rs 30 crore have been paid to 678 Self Help Groups. While, in the Khairtabad zone, loans worth Rs 30 crore were distributed to 431 women groups. In Serilingampally, loans worth Rs 60.76 crore have been given to 783 groups. In Kukatpally, loans worth Rs 134.54 crore have been given to 1,228 Self Help Groups. The commissioner has also issued instructions to the officials to achieve the target at least one month before this current financial year.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that special efforts are being made for economic and social empowerment of women. She said that GHMC's Urban Community Department is focusing on providing skill development and financial literacy for women to achieve development in all fields.

"So far 42,165 Self Help Groups have been established under GHMC with 41,26,650 women and so far, financial assistance worth Rs 2910.55 crore has been distributed to SHGs through banks," she said.

Further she said that steps have been taken to achieve the target of Rs 467.16 crores in this financial year before the stipulated time. 296 applications have been received under the self-employment scheme out of which Rs 229 lakh rupees have been provided to 261 people.