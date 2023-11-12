  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Girl creates flutter

Hyderabad: Girl creates flutter
x
Highlights

A young girl created flutter at Parade Grounds while PM Modi was addressing a huge gathering at the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi when she started climbing up a flood light pole.

Hyderabad: A young girl created flutter at Parade Grounds while PM Modi was addressing a huge gathering at the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi when she started climbing up a flood light pole.

Noticing her, Modi repeatedly asked her not to do so and climb down. He said, “Please come down, it is not proper, I am with you, I will listen to you.

This act will not help anyone and you may even get current shock. I came here only for you people. Listen to Krishna Madiga and come down,” finally as she relented and came down all heaved a sigh of relief and Modi thanked her. The PM patted the shoulder of MRPS founder Krishna Madiga, who became emotional and hugged him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X