Hyderabad: Girl creates flutter

Hyderabad: A young girl created flutter at Parade Grounds while PM Modi was addressing a huge gathering at the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi when she started climbing up a flood light pole.

Noticing her, Modi repeatedly asked her not to do so and climb down. He said, “Please come down, it is not proper, I am with you, I will listen to you.

This act will not help anyone and you may even get current shock. I came here only for you people. Listen to Krishna Madiga and come down,” finally as she relented and came down all heaved a sigh of relief and Modi thanked her. The PM patted the shoulder of MRPS founder Krishna Madiga, who became emotional and hugged him.