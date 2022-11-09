Hyderabad: Glimpses of lunar eclipse wow onlookers

Hyderabad: After the recent partial solar eclipse, Hyderabad witnessed another celestial activity, a total lunar eclipse, on Tuesday. People in the city watched the eclipse from 5.40 pm till the moon left the earth's dark shadow at 6.19 pm.

A few citizens posted glimpses of the eclipse on social media. Special arrangements were made at Birla Planetarium where people were seen witnessing the eclipse.

During the lunar eclipse, the moon turns red due to the Rayleigh scattering effect. It is the same phenomenon that is responsible for making the sky look blue and the sunset red.

Meanwhile, all temples across the State were shut since morning. Chilkur Balaji shine was shut for 20 hours from 8 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

After today's celestial event, the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

The official Twitter handle of NASA Moon tweeted, 'On November 8, 2022, the moon will pass into earth's shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about three years, so be sure to check it out if it's visible in your area.'