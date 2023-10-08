Hyderabad: Global city observes candlelight vigil in support of Naidu

Hyderabad: In wake of call given by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, scores of leaders cutting across the political spectrum took part in the ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ on Saturday. Scores undertook a rally while holding candles in different parts of the City in support of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and expressing concern over his safety in prison.

Earlier, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who visited the protest programme being held in support of Babu in Sanathnagar on Saturday expressed solidarity.

While sitting and spending some time at the camp named ‘I am with Babu’, he recalled his association with the leader when he was in TDP.

Protest programmes were held in TDP head office in Banjara Hills, at Chaitanyapuri in LB Nagar division, Secunderabad and several other places. BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy, TDP leader Suhasini and others took part.