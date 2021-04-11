Hyderabad: Go for green, get natural shade

They not only look cool but literally keep you cool, shading your room or balcony from the scorching heat of summer. Bamboo curtains or blinds even withstand attacks from pests, bacteria, fungus, unlike any other wood. Install a curtain made of bamboo strips and sprinkle some water on it, and you will experience a fresh, cool breeze.



Come summer, it's curtains up for some brisk business for bamboo artisans bamboo artisans in the city. If there is one community that hopes each summer to be harsh, it is they. It helps them make some money to sustain for months. However, they toil in the hot sun – lucky if they get some shade – to make these heat shields for our offices and homes.

As soon as the climate gets hot, many Hyderabadis start looking for traditional bamboo curtains. More than 150 families live alongside a road at Malakunta in Goshamahal area in the city, who eke out their living from making and selling curtains. They also can make 'Pandiri' (canopy) for weddings or other occasions. As in the countryside, some urban homes also go for such 'pandiris' just to don traditional looks. On other days throughout year, the artisans are into making bamboo baskets.

The whole community hails mainly from Andhra Pradesh, specifically from East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizag and Krishna districts. They have certain skills and craftsmanship, which are passed on from one generation to another. Initially, starting with baskets, they forayed into curtains and blinds too.

Malakunta area is the biggest market for bamboo curtains in the city – these are thin strips of bamboo tied together with strings into a mat called Bamboo net curtain and the other type is Credenza bamboo with a cloth stitched over. New products caught the fancy of denizens and more and more customers come for them during summer.

Prasad, a second-generation craftsman, who has been in the business of bamboo curtains for 20 years, said though the next generation is keen on studies and taking up jobs or other professions, they want to stay close to the roots laid by their forefathers.

And why not, the business is not bad, after all. "However, during the lockdown, we were left with no business and struggled a lot. Government, NGOs supplied us cooked food considering us as daily wage labour. They also handed out Rs 1,500 to each family," said a grateful Varalakshmi, another curtain weaver of first-generation.

They are happy that this year there are many coming to purchase, maybe due to the scorching heat as well as Covid-19 as people are staying indoors more often than not. "The curtains give a room cooling effect which is not possible with other window blinds in the markets. That is the sole reason our customers visit again," they say with pride.

"During summer, this season, we sell 2-3 curtains and earn Rs 1,000-1,500 per day. The prize of the curtain depends upon the square feet of mat, which costs Rs 40 per square foot. We also offer to visit houses to take measurements and install them. Everyone in the family helps in the business. Even children help in making these," said V Raju, who has been in business for 20 years. He explains it usually takes two days to make a curtain and is completely handcrafted. "The materials are brought by one person in the community and we purchase it from him. The green covers are brought from Surat. Speaking of help from the government, we have received no support from them so far," he said.















