Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs. 34 lakh seized at Shamshabad Airport, one arrested

The customs officials conducted inspections at Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad of Telangana and seized gold smuggled from abroad. The officials found 671.9 grams of illegal gold in the possession of a passenger on an AI 952 flight traveling from Dubai to Hyderabad. While the accused was hiding the gold in a juicer jug and moving it in a luggage bag, the officers checked and caught him.



The value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs 34.18 lakh, officials said. Authorities who seized the gold have taken the accused into custody and are investigating as to how he has got the gold.

Meanwhile, gold has been seized at Shamshabad airport in recent times. DRI officials also seized gold two days ago and booked those who are trafficking the gold illegally. Despite the authorities taking all possible measures to curb gold smuggling, the cases have been increased.