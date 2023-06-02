Hyderabad: Golkonda fort spruced up for grand TS formation day fete

Hyderabad: The Telangana State formation day will be celebrated at the historic Golkonda Fort under the patronage of the Union Minister of Culture. The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The celebrations will kick off with the hoisting of the national flag by the minister at 7 AM on Friday, marking the beginning of a day-long commemoration.

The ceremonial protocol will be carried out by the paramilitary forces, following the flag hoisting. An integral part of the festivities is the inauguration of a special exhibition showcasing the achievements of the union government over the past nine years. This exhibition will provide insights into the progress and development initiatives undertaken by the government.

In the evening, a captivating cultural programme awaits the attendees, featuring renowned artists like Padmashri Awardee Ananda Shanker Jayant, noted singer Shankar Mahadevan, and Mangli, among others. These distinguished artists will showcase the vibrant culture of the nation, with a particular emphasis on Telangana. The event will be a fusion of music, dance, and artistic expressions, captivating the audience and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

During the morning session, the chief guest will be warmly welcomed by Kolatam and Perni artists, who will showcase their artistic prowess. Further, the minister will have the opportunity to interact with the artists participating in the photo and painting exhibition organized by the Department of Culture.

In the evening, Kishan Reddy will arrive at the Golkonda Fort at 5.30 PM and deliver the welcome address. The program will feature the screening of two films highlighting the greatness of Indian culture and the remarkable achievements of the Centre.

Following the minister's speech, Dr. Anand Shankar and his team will enthrall the audience with a mesmerizing classical dance performance from 6.30 PM to 7.40 PM. The dance program will be followed by a soul-stirring patriotic song presentation by the renowned music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Ahead of the celebrations, Kishan Reddy visited the Golkonda Fort on Thursday to review the preparations for the Telangana State formation festivities, ensuring a seamless and memorable event for all participants.