Hyderabad: Goof-up in enrollment leaves voters aghast in Rajendranagar

Rangareddy: Finding their names missing from the voter list, scores of anxious people, especially in the Rajendranagar area under Ranga Reddy district, are applying for electoral voter ID cards afresh sans any knowledge about the appropriate window to approach. Officials are simply rejecting their pleas.

After learning their names are not appearing in the voter service portal, most people are simply asking operators at online centres to include their names again without knowing the appropriate way to enroll themselves in the electoral rolls.

This came to light when the GHMC officials, specially in Rajendranagar found many applicants aged over 30 have filed pleas in Form-6 which are supposed to be used by a fresher.

The issue may have cropped up due to lack of proper public awareness about the appropriate method to be adopted in case they fail to find their names in the portal launched by the Election Commission. Besides, some laymen/operators at the Mee-Seva and online centres too are allegedly misleading people saying the correction process needs a more hectic approach and consume much time to get their card approved. This tendency might have been forcing the already disturbed people to adopt a one-shot approach to get the issue addressed without further complications. However, this entails a risk too for them as the GHMC officials are turning down their pleas citing applications filed through a wrong approach tantamount to an offence.

“Everyday we receive at least 10-15 applications using Form-6 by those aged over 30 which is an offence. Form-6 should be used only if a voter attains age of 17 years and is seeking inclusion of his/her name in the voter list for the first time,” informed Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC Rajendranagar.

“This might be due to lack of knowledge about the process as people, already having enrolled in the voter list, but failed to find their names in the portal, are applying for inclusion of their names using Form-6,” he maintained.

Upon finding the same, the official said, ‘we are simply rejecting the pleas of overaged persons who have applied for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls using Form-6 which tantamounts to an offence.