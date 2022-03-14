Hyderabad: Gough Road, other areas turn tortuous for commuters

Hyderabad: Once again Gough Road, Harmony Crossroad and the entire stretch from Trimulgherry to RK Puram are in the news, as for the past several years lanes in these areas are narrow, full of potholes and lack streetlights. People traveling in these lanes are facing nightmarish experiences. They are forced to wait for hours in long traffic jams.



Vexed with the issues, a few netizens have raised their voice to highlight their hardships. They requested the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and the State government officials to solve these long pending problems.

They point out that not only the locals of the SCB, but also those from surrounding GHMC areas, like Kapra, RK Puram, Yapral, Malkajgiri and Alwal are facing hardships to commute in the narrow lanes. They are forced to wait for hours in long traffic jams.

Robin, a social activist said, "The Gough Road is getting worse day-by-day. I have seen this road with the same width since my childhood. No government in the past or the present could do anything. This is getting on the nerves of every citizen. Even after giving several representations to the concerned officials no concrete measures are being taken".

Anil Rao, a resident of SCB, remarked, "A Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) from Trimulgherry to ECIL was planned two years ago but no development has been taken place so far. As days are passing the stretch is lying in a pathetic condition. Also, the Local Military Authorities (LMA) without any notice impose restrictions on movements of civilians. We are vexed with facing hardships. It is high time the stretch is re-carpeted immediately."

S Ravinder Babu, a resident of SCB said, "Due to road closures in SCB limits the locals are facing hardships. The remaining roads which are open to public, specially Gough Road, are in bad shape because of which many accidents have been reported. A complete lane has not been illuminated due to which the locals are having problems in travel in nights. Lack of coordination between the SCB and the GHMC has led to residents suffering. No officials are bothered about the plight of the locals. We have submitted many representations to concerned officials but all seem to have fallen on deaf ears."