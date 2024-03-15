  • Menu
Hyderabad: Government to hand over school uniform stitching works to women SHGs

Hyderabad : The Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari on Thursday said that the State government would be giving the works related to stitching of school uniforms of the government schools and residential schools to the Self Help Group women. The Chief Secretary had a video conference meeting with the District Collectors on Thursday.

She said that all the government schools in the state were running effectively and the work of creating basic facilities in the schools and sewing the uniforms of the school students was being handed over to Amma Adarsh School Committees. She said that as part of the Mahila Shakti programme announced by the state government, Amma

Adarsh School Committees were set up with the intention of strengthening Self Help Groups. The CS said that before the start of the next academic year, all the government schools should be provided with infrastructure. She made it clear that there should be a qualitative change in the schools.

An engineering department has been set up for each mandal for the management of works, and under their supervision, steps were taken to ensure that the works are completed with quality and on time.

