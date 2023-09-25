Hyderabad: Governor to interact with academicians today

Live
Just In
Highlights
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will interact with all the State university officials, eminent academicians, and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions at Raj Bhavan Community Hall (Samskruthi), near Raj Bhavan School, here on Monday.
The Governor has initiated the unique programme “Chancellor Connects Alumni” with the aim of connecting all alumni with their alma maters and strengthening the alma maters in all respects with the help of their alumni.
As part of the Chancellor Connects Alumni programme, she will interact with the university officials, eminent academicians, and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions, a release said issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.
