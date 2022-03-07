Hyderabad: Govt Dental College & Hospital celebrates Cons-Endo Day

Hyderabad: To mark the significance of maintaining a good oral environment for a healthy body, the Government Dental College and Hospital, Hyderabad along with the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics celebrated the 'National Cons-Endo Day' on Sunday.

On this occasion, the department conducted patient awareness programmes including an audio-visual education programme, games and distributed 632 patient education material comprising of information leaflets in multiple languages. The oral health care kits comprised of mouth wash, toothpaste, brush and Covid essentials like mask and sanitiser. The kit will help patients maintain oral hygiene.

The junior residents and interns presented e-posters on patient education. The senior residents and postgraduate students conducted a clinical activity, clinical acumen in endodontic management under the dental operating microscope.

The programme was headed by Dr Sarjeev Singh Yadav, Professor and HOD of the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Dr P Aruna Principal, GDC&H, Dr S Jagadeswar Rao, RMO along with teaching staff and students.