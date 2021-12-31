Hyderabad: Govt pumping enough funds for boosting infra in municipalities

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the department officials to work towards transforming the municipalities into model towns.

Speaking at a video conference held with the Additional Collectors of Local Bodies, Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners on Thursday, the Minister said that the State government initiated Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes to improve infrastructure in municipalities and corporations and pumping enough funds on monthly basis for the same.

"Let's work towards achieving all the goals set under these ambitious programmes. In this ongoing process, municipalities of Telangana State will get recognition at national level," opined KTR. He further added that besides through Pattana Pragathi, the State government was allocating additional funds to the municipalities through Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCL).

He instructed the officials to lay special focus on sanitation, drinking water, electricity and increasing green cover in municipalities and also make people active participants in the works. "Complete the works of integrated veg and non-veg markets and ensure all the pending works are completed at a faster pace," he said. Adding that no other government in the country was taking up the works of municipalities with seriousness and dedication, the Minister said, "We have appointed an official of a Collector rank to each of these local bodies."

He directed the Additional Collectors to take up surprise inspections in municipalities and also take stock of works, he asked the officials to ensure there was a healthy competition between the municipalities when it came to development and sanitation works. He later appreciated the municipal officials and public representatives of Karimnagar and Illandu for taking up works in an innovative way.