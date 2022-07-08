Hyderabad: Govt teachers stage maha dharna, demand transfers

Hyderabad: Once again hundreds of government school teachers on Thursday staged a 'maha dharna' at Indira Park demanding immediate promotions and transfers which are pending since 2014.

Protesting teachers pointed out that even after submitting a representation to the Education department last month to fill vacant post in government schools no action has been taken. Around 1,000 headmaster posts are vacant in high schools, 2,000 HM posts in primary schools, 7,500 school assistant posts are vacant. Also, promotion have been pending.

They demanded additional teachers should be appointed exclusively for English-medium teaching. The government should appoint scavengers.

M Ravinder, general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), said, "this is not the first time we have staged the protest. Still state government is reluctant to fill teacher posts which have been vacant for seven years. By recruiting teachers in government schools, the quality of education as exciting before the formation of Telangana will be restored.

He asserted that teachers were not demanding promotion for financial benefit. If the vacant posts in government schools are filled their standard would go up and burden of teachers and supervisors would ease. He said the schedule of teacher transfers and promotions of all employers, including government, zilla parishad, mandal parishad, model/ashram schools should be released immediately.

Jangaiah, a schoolteacher, said, "This year in all government schools English medium has been introduced. Many students have taken admission; but what is the use, as in every government school there is a church of teaching staff. It is high time the government should take a quick decision of filling the vacant posts of teachers within this month. The DEO posts in all districts and MEO posts should be sanctioned."

Said another protesting teacher, "for the past several years we have been waiting for promotions. Temporary teachers (education volunteers) should be appointed in schools without affecting teaching during direct recruitment."

According to another government teacher, "illegal (secondary) transfers in the name of GO 317 appeals should be prevented. Transfers already effected should be cancelled. Applications of teachers who have not given undertaking for mutual transfers should be kept on hold. After the final verdict on GO 402, transfer opportunity should be provided."