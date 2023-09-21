Live
Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha Awards Committee flags off their visits
8 Gated Communities visited on Day 1 by the Grand Ganesha Committee
Hyderabad : Lions Clubs International, Dist 320A and Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana presents “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4” powered by Hans India and Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism and Hyderabad City Police. Its an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.
“Grand Ganesha Awards” as a concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability. Gated Communities are the mini townships where the Cosmo Population along with the resident population of the city come together to celebrate and build the Sustainable Cultural Legacy for our future generations.
“Grand Ganesha Awards” recognises and rewards Gated Communities who contribute in building this Legacy which shall form the shape of our future City. The Grand Ganesha Committee with members of Lions Club and Jury members shall be visiting the above communities to understand various concepts and initiatives taken by these communities and shall accordingly give score to each with their remarks. Following members of the Grand Ganesha Committee visited 8 Societies on Day 1, 19th September.