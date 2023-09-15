Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducts voter awareness drive

Hyderabad : As part of voter awareness programme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) encouraged unregistered voters to register and to understand the importance of voting at Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society campus on Thursday.

The GHMC team under the guidance of V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, Khairtabad, GHMC helped new voters to register and clarified doubts of existing registered voters. They initiated Electoral Literacy Clubs in various educational institutions. The event was attended by more than 600 students of the campus.

The students and staff were addressed by Mangathayaru, Joint Commissioner, Finance and Election, GHMC. Addressing the students, Mangathayaru encouraged the students to register themselves as voters. The Joint commissioner emphasised on voters and their voting power. Also advised students to visit the Election Commission website and enroll themselves online.

The Zonal Commissioner interacted with students and clarified their queries on the robustness of the voting machines. They also explained to the students the importance of casting the votes and rights of the voter.

Dr Anupama Koneru, Principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy applauded the efforts of GHMC. Sanjay Singh, Assistant Commissioner, GHMC, Hari Shanker, Assistant Commissioner, GHMC and other officers were also present.