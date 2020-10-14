Hyderabad: greater under water

Met centre warns of increased rainfall activity may cause massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas, uprooting of trees and electric poles, disruption of road traffic, overflowing of reservoirs, submerging of agricultural lands and crop damage

Hyderabad: The deep depression in Bay of Bengal that crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district on Tuesday morning is moving towards Marathwada via Telangana resulting in heavy to very heavy rains across the state.



According to IMD, parts of Telangana are set to witness extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. In view of the forecast, a red alert has been issued across the entire state on Tuesday. Officials have asked people not to come out of house unless it was necessary.

Traffic on Hyderabad- Vijayawada has been stopped due heavy water logging around 7 pm.

IMD's regional met centre in Hyderabad has issued a red warning over the districts of Siddipet, Jangaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Warangal (urban and rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Suryapet. Warangal-Yadadri highway under water.

The met centre has also warned that the increased rainfall activity may cause massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas, uprooting of trees and electric poles, disruption of road traffic, overflowing of reservoirs, submerging of agricultural lands and, effectively, crop damage.

In Warangal, the administration was put on high alert fearing recurrence of flood waters creating havoc in city. In Wanaparthy rivulets are overflowing. On Atmakur highway vehicle movement was affected. One person who tried to cross the stream got washed away. He however managed to reach to the shore of the rivulet. In Khammam since Monday night heavy rains lashed Talladi, Wyra, Kuchimanchi, Madhira, Nelakondapalli and Paler.

The irrigation department lifted 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam. In Karimnagar, gates of Lower Manair Dam have been lifted. Light rains were witnessed in Kamareddy and Yadadri districts. In Hyderabad, GHMC has put NDRF teams on high alert. In Hyderabad, it was darkness at 3.30 pm and many low-lying areas were flooded due to heavy rains.

