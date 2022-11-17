Hyderabad: Green playground inaugurated

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated a Green Playground at Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad on Thursday.

The Green Playground is an initiative taken by the South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation towards providing the best sporting facilities to Students of Vidya Vihar High School.

Arun Kumar Jain was the chief guest on the occasion and inaugurated the playground which consists of various sports facilities such as Tennis, Volley Ball, Running Track, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho etc. Later, a cultural program was also held at the school, wherein students and teachers participated enthusiastically. He distributed prizes to the children who participated in the various competitions held.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager appreciated the SCR Women's Welfare Organization for always being in the forefront in undertaking various welfare initiatives. He stated that the playground will be a safe space for children to play and grow healthy. He stated that engaging in outdoor activities will not only improve their physical fitness but will also be good for their mental wellness.