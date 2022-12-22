Hyderabad: Group clashes erupt at Gandhi Bhavan amidst Diggy's talks

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress head office Gandhi Bhavan was marred with group clashes on Thursday when the party senior leader Digvijay Singh was holding talks with State leaders in the same premises. Congress high command was serious on clashes between two groups of the party at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. AICC senior leader Digvijay Singh, who came to Hyderabad to resolve the leadership crisis, and State Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore has been asked to submit a report on the clashes.

In another incident, the senior leader and former union minister P Balaram Naik and Mahbubabad senior leaders argued each other on the party activities in Mahbubabad district. A group of OU students barged into the Gandhi Bhavan and tried to assault on Congress leader Anil Kumar who made controversial comments against former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Alerted leaders, who were present in Gandhi Bhavan, prevented the clashes between the two groups. Digvijay Singh was holding meeting with some senior leaders when the two groups clashed. Meanwhile, Digvijay held a meeting with senior leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Maheshwar Reddy who already raised a banner of revolt against TPCC President A Revanth Reddy's leadership.

It is learnt that the senior leaders requested Digvijay to replace Tagore with some other senior leader. They lodged complaint with Digvijay against Tagore for not giving importance to other senior leaders in the party except Revanth. The State Congress was split into two groups recently. Senior leaders were demanding the Congress high command to constitute new committees by scrapping the recently announced teams. They alleged that Revanth was giving important to the leaders who joined Congress from TDP in the party posts.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, senior leader and former minister K Jana Reddy, CLP leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and Renuka Choudary said that the party high command will take an appropriate decision to resolve the crisis in the party.