Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur ‘Naqqar Khana’ tottering on brink of collapse

Hyderabad: One of the oldest structures, ‘NaqqarKhana’ (a place meant for playing drums), located at Gudimalkapur needs immediate attention, as it can collapse if proper maintenance is not taken up.

A few heritage activists and locals have raised concerns. They point out: Don’t know why the State government is least bothered to give a facelift to NaqqarKhana which is part of the Jhamsingh Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Devalayam, which is well maintained.

Recently the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority( HMDA ), planned to revive and restore a centuries-old stepwell which is just located beside the structure.

"But it would be better if they also take up restoration of the drum house as the structure needs serious attention before it is completely ruined. Especially downpour may completely ruin the structure," said Suresh Rao, a local.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a heritage activist, said, “the structure is pure form of Rajasthani architecture built in 1810. Such rare structures must be preserved to let the current and future generations know heritage history. As we don’t have many Rajasthani-style structures left in Hyderabad it will be better if it is restored. It can be utilised for multiple purposes, including rest house, sales store for pooja items, storage place."

Brief description of structure

Nizam-era NaqqarKhana is abutting the Jhamsingh temple, a dharamshala, the KumandanBaoli, and a few other monuments are lying on the Sardar Bagh Road. It was once an important trade route from the Golconda Fort. These structures and a temple and a mosque were constructed by Jham Singh, who was from Uttar Pradesh and migrated to Hyderabad in 1700s. He was appointed a cavalier in the army of Nawab Sikandar Ali Khan Jah Nizam III, the ruler of the Princely State of Hyderabad, from 1803 to 1829.