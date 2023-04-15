Hyderabad: Guitarist arrested for attempt to rape

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a woman on Friday.

The accused was identified as Lalit Sehgal from Jubilee Hills who works as guitarist for a popular pub in the area.

Police said Lalit Sehgal, and the woman were friends in the past.

However due to issues between them, they have maintained distance.

Lalit Sehgal allegedly trespassed into the woman's house and made sexual advances but the woman resisted his attempts and escaped. Later, she approached the police and filed a complaint against Lalit.

Based on the complaint from the woman, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and arrested Lalit and produced before court and remanded him to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the woman was sent for a medical examination and psychological support.