Hyderabad: Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrated with gaiety, devotion

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday praised the Sikh community for their exemplary role for being in the forefront for welfare of people. He recalled the services extended by the community during corona which was noteworthy.

Participating in the 552nd ''Prakash Utsav'' (birthday anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev celebrations, Kumar said the Sikhs were at the forefront in extending all kinds of services to people; whether it was food, medicines, voluntary services, Sikhs were always ahead; this was heartening, he said.

The CP recalled the contributions of Sikhs and the sacrifices made by the Sikh gurus . He said the police will always come forward for any help.

Thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrating the utsav with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion by offering prayers. The major attraction of the concluding event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, where over 25,000-30,000 devotees and other community faith participated in the 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib (holy scripture) at Classic Gardens, Balamrai. Prabhandak Committee GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga, general secretary S Jagmohan Singh and other committee members said the mass congregation began at 11 am and continued up to 4 pm. It was marked by recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned 'Ragi Jathas' (Sikh preachers).

Noted preachers and Ragi Jathas, Pinderpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Onkar Singh, Jagdev Singh, Harpreet Singh and others, specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion, recited 'Shabad Keertans' and 'Kathas' that stressed on imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak strived.

They threw light on the teachings of Sikh gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. They asked devotees to follow Guru Nanak's teachings which are relevant these days.

After the congregation, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all devotees where they sat in the same row with great discipline promoting the feelings of togetherness, fraternity and concern for fellow human beings. Health camps were organised at the venue.