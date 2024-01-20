Hyderabad: HAL showcases indigenous civil platforms

Hyderabad: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) takes centre stage at Wings India 2024, unveiling cutting-edge indigenous civil platforms. Showcasing the Hindustan-228 aircraft and an upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, HAL aims to boost regional connectivity with 'Made in India' initiatives. The display includes models of LUH, ALH, and LRUs, signalling HAL's commitment to expanding its capabilities.

The HAL stall in Wings India 2024 exhibits scale models of the LUH (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), and accessories related to civil aircraft.

Hindustan 228 aircraft, a multipurpose, lightweight twin-turboprop aircraft, is developed by HAL. Tailored for short-haul air routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, it serves various roles, including Regional Airliner/Air Taxi, VIP/Executive Transport, Search and Rescue, Casualty Evacuation/Ambulance, Cargo and Logistics Support, Calibration of Airport Nav-aids, Geographical Surveys, and Aerial Photography. The aircraft features a fully digital glass cockpit, upgraded avionics, and systems holding Type Certification by DGCA. Speaking to The Hans India, Group Captain R V Panicker (Retd) Senior Test Pilot says, “The Dornier 228 is a twin-turboprop STOL utility aircraft, designed and first manufactured by Dornier GmbH (later DASA Dornier, Fairchild-Dornier) from 1981 until 1998. In 1983, HAL bought a production licence and manufactured another 125 aircraft in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Even amidst the challenging terrain conditions of the northeastern part of the country, this aircraft demonstrates remarkable capability, proving its ability to navigate and fly seamlessly.”

The upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, a variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter, is a 5.5-ton, twin-engine helicopter designed and developed by HAL. The helicopter can perform various roles like disaster management, Search and Rescue (SAR), underslung roles, heli-tourism, and VIP ferrying. The helicopter has an advanced glass cockpit and avionics. This helicopter would meet the Regional Connectivity Programme (RCS) of India.