Hyderabad: Handover 2BHKs to poor in two months; BJP demands government

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy demanded the State government to complete the construction of double bedroom houses and hand them over to beneficiaries within two months as per the court directions.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been deceiving the poor by making several electoral promises to win elections and conveniently forgetting them later. The BJP leader said that KCR had told several stories to poor about the construction of double bedroom houses, but failed to fulfil the same except allocating a few 2BHKs to some here and there in places like Siddipet.

He said that the TRS chief had made the same promises during a series of elections including the GHMC elections in 2015 and then got re-elected in 2018 on the same promise. Indrasena Reddy said that an RTI response on the status of double bedroom houses across the State received by him shows a total of 2,91,097 houses were sanctioned. Of them, 1,00,087 have been completed and 14,020 were handed over to the beneficiaries.

The BJP has written to the State government to handover the houses as non-occupied houses were being misused by anti-social elements and some were carting away windows and others damaging the houses.

As the State government failed to respond, a PIL was filed seeking a direction from the State government to hand over the completed houses to the beneficiaries. However, the State government had denied misuse and damage of double bedroom houses. But, following a complaint from the district officials and the housing officials, an FIR has been registered. Once again the same issue has been taken to the notice of the State High Court seeking appropriate directions from the State government.

The State High Court on Monday has directed the State government to hand over the completed double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries within two months, he added.

Demanding handing over of houses within two months as per the directions of the State High Court, he said, "Failing, contempt of cases will be filed against the officials responsible."