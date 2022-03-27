Hyderabad: Harish flays BJP for fuel price hike

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for burdening people with fuel price hike after polls in five States.

The Minister took pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing fuel and gas prices. Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that the Centre has been suppressing the poor and middle sections by increasing the fuel and gas charges. "We had said earlier that the Centre would hike the prices of the fuel and gas after the polls in five States. With this the true colour of the BJP government to suppress and burdening the people by its failure policies has become clear," he charged.

He demanded that the Centre should stop burdening the people with rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders. The people already faced financial problems from the Covid pandemic for two years, he said, adding that the hike in petrol, diesel and gas charges was only an additional burden on the poor and middle class.

The Centre should come clear on its stance of why it is resorting to looting the people in the name of development.

The Modi government is pro-corporate and businessmen and antipeople and antifarmers, he charged. The state leaders of the BJP Sanjay, Arvind and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy failed to talk about the State issues with the Centre, he lamented.

The Minister accused Kishan Reddy of spreading falsehood and leveling charges on the State government instead of urging the Modi government to slash fuel and gas prices.

The BJP government is denying subsidies and relaxations to the poor and supporting the corporates, he said. The State government will fight for the people and State rights, he added.