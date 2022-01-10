Hyderabad: Harish Rao launches booster dose of Covid vaccine at Charminar

Health minister Harish Rao on Monday launched booster dose of covid vaccine here at Unani hospital in Charminar. Local MLA Mumtaz Amjad Khan got his first booster dose of vaccine. Across Telangana, the government is administering booster dose of covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and the citizens above 60 years of age with prolonged illness.



The booster will be given to the citizens who have the the first two doses of covid vaccine.

In Telagnana, a total of 8.32 lakh senior citizens of 41.60 lakh are suffering from pre-existing medical conditions and all of them will be given the booster dose. Including the healthcare workers and frontline warriors, there are a total of 6.34 lakh people will be given the booster dose.

However, the precautionary dose for the people 60 years of age will depend on the willingness of the beneficiaries after consultation with their doctor.

"If all the eligible beneficiaries took their second dose on time, then healthcare workers and frontline workers will be eligible to get the precautionary dose from January 2022 while those senior citizens, who took their second jab by April, 2021, will be eligible for the precautionary jab from February 2022," health officials said.