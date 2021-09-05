Hyderabad: Harish Rao slams Eatala for not developing Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the disgruntled BJP leader, Eatala Rajender, for failing to develop Huzurabad segment as the Minister, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday vowed to develop it with people support.

The KCR Government has launched Dalit Bandhu to benefit each Dalit family with Rs 10 lakh for economic and social development, he claimed. It will revolutionise the Dalits across the country to mount pressure on the State governments and the Centre to follow suit, he hoped.

The Minister participated in some development programmes in the segment and promised to give double bedroom houses for the eligible poor. Harish Rao said that as Rajender did not develop the Huzurabad segment, they will take this opportunity to put it on growth path.

'We will lay new roads, build community halls, women buildings as part of other development works,' he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy for their false campaign, Harish stressed that they cannot develop the segment despite winning the polls. He hoped that people are happy with welfare schemes and appealed to the people to support the TRS candidate to win the bypolls and ensure more development.

Minster Harish noted that despite opposition falsehood, the TRS will win the by-poll in Huzurabad with people blessings to KCR government. He listed out several welfare schemes and development programmes with which the State is on growth path.

Harish Rao claimed that only Telangana started Rythu Bandhu, which inspired other States and the Centre to replicate with other names and helping the farmers. 'In addition to giving Rs 10,000 per acre in a year through Rythu Bandhu, the KCR government offers Rythu Bima, 24-hour power to farming activities and now launched Dalit Bandhu.'

Harish Rao said ridiculed the BJP for falsehood on one hand and increasing gas and fuel charges on the other hand. How people will support the BJP in the polls if they dupe them, he asked. Congress and BJP were trying to misguide the people with false charges and wrong campaign, he added.