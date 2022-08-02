  • Menu
Hyderabad: Harrowing time for Hasmathpet dwellers

Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rain has once again created havoc among those residing in and around the Hasmathpet lake. As many lanes have been inundated the locals have demanded a permanent solution to the issue.

Girish Pranav of Royal Enclave, Hasmathpet Road, said, "we are fed up of requesting the Secunderabad Cantonment Board every time for providing a permanent solution for issue of flood water overflowing in our colonies. The entire drainage pipeline should be changed; there should be a proper connection with the retaining walls and a new pipeline should be laid."

Said Anil, another local, "for the past many days the city has been witnessing downpour. Water entered the compound walls of our houses; if rain continues water will enter our houses. Even after complaining to officials regarding water-logging in our area, none has visited our area till date ".

According to another resident of Hasmathpet ,"even a drizzle is enough to overflow the areas and the nala gets filled and overflows in lanes. We are residing in fear daily, as the monsoon has just begun; if there is a downpour then the nala can overflow. Despite complaining to the SCB about the issue no concrete measure has been taken by them."

