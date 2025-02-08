Hyderabad: Hash oil worth Rs 11L seized, one held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, southwest zone team and the Tappachabutra police apprehended a 22-year-old drug sub-peddler who was found in possession of narcotic substance Hash oil. The police seized 1,132 grams of Hash oil worth Rs 11.32 lakh from his possession. The police arrested Lalit Mandi, a farmer, in Odisha. The main peddler Sarata Pujari of Odisha is absconding.

According to the police, for the last six months, Lalit has been working for Sarata Pujari and delivers Hash oil to his customers in Hyderabad and earns commission depending on quantity of Hash oil delivered to customers. Whenever, Pujari sends him to deliver ganja or Hash oil to his customers, Lalit never disclosed name of customers and their mobile numbers.

After reaching the location given by Pujari, he will inform customer giving his description; the customer meets him and collects the contraband.

“Five days back, Pujari gave him about 1,100 grams of Hash oil and instructed him to deliver it at Hyderabad to his customer for which he offered Rs 30,000 as commission. Accordingly, on Thursday, he came to Hyderabad. As he was proceeding to Arman Hotel, Jhirra, Tappachabutra, on information, the police apprehended Lalit and seized Hash oil,” said Mohd Munawar, ACP, Kulsumpura.

The police registered a case U/s 8 (c) r/w.20 (b) (ii) (B) of NDPS Act 1985 against the accused. He was being produced before the court.