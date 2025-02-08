Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Just In
Hyderabad: Hash oil worth Rs 11L seized, one held
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, southwest zone team and the Tappachabutra police apprehended a 22-year-old drug sub-peddler who was found in possession of narcotic substance Hash oil. The police seized 1,132 grams of Hash oil worth Rs 11.32 lakh from his possession. The police arrested Lalit Mandi, a farmer, in Odisha. The main peddler Sarata Pujari of Odisha is absconding.
According to the police, for the last six months, Lalit has been working for Sarata Pujari and delivers Hash oil to his customers in Hyderabad and earns commission depending on quantity of Hash oil delivered to customers. Whenever, Pujari sends him to deliver ganja or Hash oil to his customers, Lalit never disclosed name of customers and their mobile numbers.
After reaching the location given by Pujari, he will inform customer giving his description; the customer meets him and collects the contraband.
“Five days back, Pujari gave him about 1,100 grams of Hash oil and instructed him to deliver it at Hyderabad to his customer for which he offered Rs 30,000 as commission. Accordingly, on Thursday, he came to Hyderabad. As he was proceeding to Arman Hotel, Jhirra, Tappachabutra, on information, the police apprehended Lalit and seized Hash oil,” said Mohd Munawar, ACP, Kulsumpura.
The police registered a case U/s 8 (c) r/w.20 (b) (ii) (B) of NDPS Act 1985 against the accused. He was being produced before the court.