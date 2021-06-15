Hyderabad: Hasmathpet-Old Bowenpally bridge yet to take off

Hyderabad: After facing all the trauma due to the heavy rains that lashed the city in October last year, the residents took a sigh of relief in January after the government announced construction of a bridge from Hasmathpeta to Old Bowenpally above the canal. But unfortunately ahead monsoon the residents are gripped in fear as the bridge works remain incomplete.



GHMC officials informed that the construction of the three-barrel bridge connecting Hasmathpeta to Old Bowenpally above the canal started in January with an amount of Rs 1 Crore 60 lakhs. The works like installation of three barrels with the cement road and pipeline have been laid yet it had not been put for the use of the public.

However, the bridge was supposed to be ready in May before the monsoon to avoid flooding but still, the bridge is not yet ready. Locals say that they are very much afraid of the onset of monsoon and rains, what if the area once again gets flooded with water.

Last year during rains, Manohar, a resident had to vacate his house at midnight after water entered the house causing severe damage to household items. He said the house walls even developed cracks as the house was in the water for more than three days. With poor financial situation due to lockdown he could not restore walls and if once again the areas get inundated the house may collapse.

In addition to residents' issues, water logging is also a weekly problem for the residents, as low-capacity pipeline were laid to carry water from the pond to the canal, water gets flooded in Abrahar Nagar, Anjaynagar and Hasmathpeta

When The Hans India contacted the concerned project engineer of the GHMC, he said, "The bridge construction is being done at the heavy flood zone and the height of the bridge has been increased. The bridge works are almost completed and only the approach level slaps and ramps are pending, which would be completed in another one month."