Hyderabad: HC directs police to permit Hanuman Vijaya Yatra rally with 100 bikes on April 23

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday directed the City Police Commissioner/DCP East Zone to permit the Bajrang Sena to conduct a rally/procession “ Hanuman Vijaya Yatra rally” on Hanuman Janmotsav on April 23 with 100 bikes.

The Judge directed the CP/DCP East Zone to permit the petitioner to take out a bike rally from Hanuman Vyayamshala via Ramkote. Narayanaguda, Chikkadpally and conclude within two hours--from 10 am to 12 noon.

Justice Reddy directed the police to ensure the petitioner shall not use DJ system and not make any political or provocative statements during the rally. In the event of any violation of any conditions imposed or any other law, the police are at liberty to take action against the petitioner by following due procedure of law.

The route map furnished by the petitioner is Hanuman Vyayamshala, KS Lane, Sultan Bazar to Tadbund Hanuman Mandir via Ramkoti, Narayanaguda, Chikkadpally, RTC Crossroads to Tadbund Hanuman Mandir, Secunderabad, with three open-top jeeps, cars and 200 bikes followed by walking devotees and to use sound system to play devotional songs without DJ.



The court was adjudicating the writ filed by N R Laxman Rao, president, Bajrang Sena, Hyderabad seeking a direction to the CP Hyderabad and DCP, East Zone, to permit rally/ procession to organise Hanuman Vijaya Yatra. The petition was disposed of.

Notices issued to State on PIL to protect ponds & water bodies from illegal constructions

On Thursday the HC division bench---comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar---issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Principal Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Command Area Development), Commissioner, GHMC and HMDA, district collectors, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, directing them to respond to the notices and the content of news report dated March 21, 2024 within four weeks.

A vernacular daily reported the issue under caption “Naalallo nirmanalu, cheruvullo villalu – illegal constructions of villas in ponds”.

Justice E V Venugopal of the HC had written to the CJ, annexing the newspaper clipping cited thereby bringing deteriorating condition of ponds and water bodies in Hyderabad due to rampant illegal constructions.

The report highlighted the serious threat posed to water bodies as landgrabbers are resorting to illegal constructions in ponds, water bodies and constructing villas in nalas, which are taking water bodies to the brink of extinction which in turn harms human life, as acute water shortage results in depletion of groundwater causing serious imbalance in the ecological system, leading to floods, inundation of cities, loss of lives and properties.

The officials cited are directed to respond to notices duly informing the steps taken to thwart land grabbers from resorting to illegal constructions within water bodies and the government action to protect them. The bench was adjudicating the suo motu WP (PIL) by converting the news report into PIL.

