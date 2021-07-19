Hyderabad: Health experts flag concerns over 3rd wave likelihood

Hyderabad: While the State Health Department is repeatedly denying the third wave in Telangana and saying that it wouldn't impact if it arrives, the health experts are saying that the wave may not be ignored if negligence continues.

Doctors who are treating Covid patients since the first wave are urging the health department that after having repeated warnings sounded by the AIIMS, public health system must be strengthened.

Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria had informed about the possible third wave in the country. Medicos from Telangana are also worried about third wave and wanted the government to take precautionary measures to avoid the possible wave.

Citizens and doctors are criticising the government's decision of reopening public places like zoo park, hotels, restaurants and demanding to close the places immediately and also demanding not to allow theatres to reopen for some time. They also urged the government to restrict the gathering and public meetings to avoid uncertainty in the state once again.

Speaking to Hans India Dr Ranga Reddy said that "the government's decision of complete unlock was totally wrong. Recently the government has reopened the zoo park which can turn into a hub for the infection, hotels and restaurants function with full capacity to save the state economy but the government is not thinking about the public lives that are more important than the economy."

Dr Reddy added that "Delta Plus a variant is spreading fast all over the country but the government is only denying the wave apart from taking precautionary steps. He stated that Director Public Health in his every statement is denying the possibility of wave and he is confidently ruling out the arrival of third wave but not a single time he spoke about the precautionary measures being taken."

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, speaking on the Delta Plus variant, said "There is no chance of Delta Plus variant presence in Telangana and there will be no severity even if it enters the State as the majority of the population has developed antibodies after vaccination. He is also repeating that the possible wave totally depends on people. If people follow Covid norms strictly the wave can be stopped but the negligence can cost huge."

"The fresh advisory also released in the view of ongoing festive seasons - Bonalu and Bakrid as people who are participating in festivities are requested to follow physical distancing, wearing mask and frequent hand washing," Dr Srinivasa Rao added.

Speaking about the arrangements to tackle the situation, he informed that all the facilities - Isolation and Quarantine centres set up by the government in the second wave remains the same especially in rural areas.

The fever survey continues in various districts apart from the health team headed by the health secretary is visiting the districts to monitor the situation. He said the situation in the State is under control and people need not to worry.