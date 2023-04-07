Hyderabad: Heavy rain, hailstorms lash many parts of city

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed a few places in the city on Thursday bringing respite from the rising summer temperatures.

Several areas across the city experienced heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds. Nampally, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Uppal, Balanagar, Saroornagar and Secunderabad received rain. As forecast by the weather experts days in advance, the city witnessed good spells of rain. Several areas receiveda downpour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, Secunderabad received the highest rainfall. Bansilalpet recorded a downpour of 45.3 mm, Chilkalguda 38 mm and the Monda Market area 37.5 mm. Some parts,including Vidyanagar, Nallakunta, Nampally, Asifnagar and surrounding areas too experienced hailstones.

Following the heavy rain, power supply was disrupted in various parts of the city. Water-logging was also witnessed at various locations, including road under PVNR Expressway near Attapur, causing slow movement of traffic for some time.

Apart from IMD, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)forecast light to moderate rainfall till Friday and thunderstorms at many places across the State.

The IMD forecast city's average maximum temperature will remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius for the next five days. From April 9 the weather will turn hotter.

On Wednesday, according to TSDPS, Shaikpet recorded highest rainfall of 26.5 mm, followed by Asifnagar (19.8 mm), Golkonda (18 mm), Rajendranagar (15.5 mm), Khairatabad (11.3 mm) and Ameerpet (10 mm).