Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashes several City areas

Begumpet: Heavy rain lashed several City areas on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. C atching people unawares , although the sky was full of dark clouds during the day. Many low-lying areas were inundated and roads were flooded following the rain which lasted for over one hour. Vehicular traffic was stalled in many places like Somajiguda, Khairatabad, Hightec City.

According to the Met department officials, rain occurred in Banjara Punjugtta junction, Jubilee Hills, Sri Nagar Colony, Errum Manzil, Necklace road, Shaikpet, Serilingampally, Fatehnagar, Borabanda and Tarnaka. The rain was accompanied by heavy winds and lightning at some places.

Few areas reported heavy rainfall include Shaikpet 3.8 mm, Asifnagar 31.3 mm, Nampally 21.9 mm, Charminar 21.2 mm, Khairatabad 11.3 mm, Serilingampally 15.3 and Golkonda 10.1 mm, where as Ameerpet 5.7 mm, Himayatnagar 0.4 mm, Saroornagar 1.1 mm and Bahadurpura 5.5 mm. The average rainfall recorded by GHMC was 5.8 mm. Many nalas and several colonies in low-lying areas were flooded following the heavy rain. Water overflowed at manholes without covers. Residents of many low-lying areas faced hardships after water entered their houses.

The GHMC emergency teams went into action following distress calls from residents. They helped clear water from some houses and also low-lying areas.

The rain provided relief to City residents from the sultry weather being experiences for several days in view of the rising day temperatures. Few areas reported heavy rainfall include Shaikpet 3.8 mm, Asifnagar 31.3 mm, Nampally 21.9 mm, Charminar 21.2 mm, Khairatabad 11.3 mm, Serilingampally 15.3 and Golkonda 10.1 mm, where as Ameerpet 5.7 mm, Himayatnagar 0.4 mm, Saroornagar 1.1 mm and Bahadurpura 5.5 mm. The average rainfall recorded by GHMC was 5.8 mm.